Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s special unit "Prymary" destroys three enemy high-value radars and rare "Arctic" 9K332 Tor-M2DT air defense system

Ukraine’s military intelligence continues to methodically dismantle the occupiers’ air defense system, making their positions vulnerable to further strikes. As reported by Censor.NET, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s special unit "Prymary" ("Ghosts") showcased the results of their hunt in late January.

Thanks to the skill of drone reconnaissance operators, the invaders lost key assets used to detect aerial targets along the entire line of contact.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

List of "demilitarized" equipment:

48Ya6-K1 "Podlyot" radar: A modern station designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes.

A modern station designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes. 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar: A key element of the enemy air defense that provides long-range detection of objects.

A key element of the enemy air defense that provides long-range detection of objects. 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar: Another important asset for radar surveillance of the airspace.

"Tor-M2DT" surface-to-air missile system: A special trophy — a rare "Arctic" version of the air defense system designed for extreme conditions, which did not save the occupiers from Ukrainian drones.

See more: Defence forces eliminated Russian war criminal Zotov "Psikh", who killed civilians and tortured prisoners, - DIU. PHOTO

Watch more: Soldiers of 14th and 30th brigades foil attempt to breach defenses in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO