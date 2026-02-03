Defence forces eliminated Russian war criminal Zotov "Psikh", who killed civilians and tortured prisoners, - DIU

Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated a Russian war criminal. At one of the positions of the occupying forces, special forces of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine discovered the body of Sergei Zotov, born on 15 October 1990, a citizen of the Russian Federation involved in the murder of civilians and the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the DIUof the Ministry of Defence.

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"Psikh" eliminated

As noted, Zotov had a nickname that was quite appropriate for his actions - "Psycho" - and called his position "the grave."

The war criminal served in the 35th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

Before his death, Zotov boasted in his correspondence about his rank of senior lieutenant and his position as head of the deserters search group - in fact, the leader of the so-called barrier detachment.

See more: Russian mercenary from Kenya eliminated in Donetsk region, - DIU. PHOTOS

Boasting about atrocities

The now neutralised "Psikh" proudly mentioned his name on Ukrainian lists of war criminals, effectively confirming his own involvement in the crimes committed.











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