Russia plans to use a network of so-called "pacifist" organizations in Europe to conduct information and street campaigns during the Munich Security Conference on February 13–15, 2026.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

On the eve of and during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place in Germany on February 13-15, 2026, the special services of the aggressor state of Russia intend to conduct a large-scale hybrid campaign involving so-called "pacifist" movements in Europe.

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"Movement for Peace" - main participant

One of the main participants in the Kremlin's lucrative campaign, which will include anti-Ukrainian street protests and coordinated information activities, will be Friedensbewegung ("Peace Movement").

The narratives that will be disseminated during the campaign in Moscow's interests are aimed at whitewashing the Kremlin's criminal policies and stopping Western aid to the Ukrainian people in their war against the aggressor state of Russia, in particular: "support for Ukraine is provoking World War III," "the EU and NATO are aggressors," "Russia poses no threat to Europe," etc.

Friedensbewegung ― a so-called "decentralized network of anti-war, pacifist, and anti-military initiatives, groups, and coalitions" that was formed in the 1950s-1980s to oppose NATO policy and the deployment of nuclear weapons, particularly in West Germany.

It is noteworthy that the most active participants in the Friedensbewegung today are individuals associated with Russian special services.

The most active participants in the Friedensbewegung

Among them is Yelena Kolbasnikova, born on March 20, 1975. She organized a series of anti-Ukrainian rallies in Cologne and Düsseldorf and openly supports Putin's regime. In 2023, she received Russian citizenship.

The Kremlin also has Kolbasnikova's partner, Max Shlund (Rostislav Teslyuk), born on April 23, 1985, in its ranks. Closely associated with the so-called Russian "Cossacks," Shlund helped organize pro-Kremlin rallies in Germany.

In 2024, after German prosecutors searched the homes of Shlunda and Kolbasnikov on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons, both fled to Russia.

Another participant in the campaign who plays a key role in promoting the Kremlin's agenda within the Friedensbewegung network of organizations is Vyacheslav Zeeswald. This so-called "pro-Russian activist" systematically promotes Moscow's narratives in Germany and glorifies the criminal policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin through his Telegram channel. Zeeswald maintains contacts with Russian special services and far-right organizations in Europe.

"The three figures mentioned above and other leading members of the Friedensbewegung use various methods to spread the Kremlin's narratives: sometimes they camouflage them under the guise of so-called "peace initiatives." In reality, the leitmotif of their activities in Germany and Europe in general is to whitewash the image of Russia, which has committed a series of war crimes in Ukraine, as well as to promote capitulationist theses about the alleged need to satisfy all of Moscow's demands for the sake of "world peace," emphasizes the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received an invitation to the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 13-15.