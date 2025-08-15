"Putin cannot be trusted": families of Ukrainian defenders hold rally outside the US Embassy in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Relatives of prisoners of war and missing Ukrainian soldiers are holding a rally near the US Embassy in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

About 100 people gathered in the park opposite the entrance to the US Embassy.





The participants are calling on Donald Trump to raise the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war "all for all, without exception" during his meeting with Putin instead of discussing the "land swap of Ukrainian territories".

Those present hold photographs of prisoners of war, flags of Ukraine, and banners with the names of military units.

Participants also hold posters with inscriptions in English: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and "POWs swap all for all".

Motorists honk their horns in solidarity.

Police and dialogue police officers are on duty at the site.

