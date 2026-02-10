Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: 1 wounded, homes damaged

Throughout February 10, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with artillery and drones, striking Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"More than 40 times during the day, the enemy attacked the region with artillery and drones. It struck Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts. One person was wounded," the statement reads.

See more: Kindergarten damaged in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: children and preschool teachers unharmed. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Nikopol district

The enemy targeted Nikopol itself, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Pokrovske communities.

A 54-year-old man was injured.

More than 10 private homes were damaged, one of them destroyed. A five-storey building, outbuildings, an administrative building and a shop were damaged.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

A home was also damaged in the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykove district, and a car caught fire in the Petropavlivka community.

See more: Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people wounded. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy also attacked Kryvyi Rih and the Hrushivka community.