Case against ex-NSDC deputy secretary Sivkovych, who worked for FSB and fled to Moscow, sent to court

Law enforcement agencies have completed an investigation into a former senior official, an ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and former vice prime minister of Ukraine, whom investigators consider a top FSB agent; the indictment has been sent to court for a trial in absentia.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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The statement does not name the suspects, but details of the case and the published photo make it clear it concerns Volodymyr Sivkovych, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, after the occupation of Crimea in 2014, the suspect moved to Moscow and agreed to cooperate with Russia’s special services.

"His task was a subversive information activity and influencing public opinion in Ukraine. According to the investigation, the FSB instructed him to recruit influential Ukrainian politicians to promote Russian narratives and discredit the authorities, law enforcement agencies, and the military leadership," the post said.

The suspect recruited a serving MP from the banned Opposition Platform — For Life (OPZZH), who agreed to act as an "agent of influence." The MP is said to have used appearances in the media and in parliament to spread pro-Russian talking points and discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and intelligence services. His statements were broadcast, including by Russian propaganda media outlets. He also regularly reported to the former NSDC official, who passed the information to Russia’s special services.

As for the MP involved, media reports suggest it may be Nestor Shufrych.