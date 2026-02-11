Russia struck Lviv with "Kinzhal" missiles: air defence forces neutralised the targets, no damage or casualties reported

Explosions were heard in Lviv during an air raid alert. Russian troops are attacking with missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force announced the take-off of MiG-31K aircraft.

Later, they reported the launch of "Kinzhal" missiles towards Lviv.

Mayor Sadovyi announced the operation of air defence systems in the city.

Several targets were launched in the direction of the Lviv region.

Update

The mayor of the city, Sadovyi, later reported that air defence forces had destroyed two "Kinzhal" missiles.

"As of this moment, there is no information about destruction or casualties. City services are inspecting the community's territory," he said.

See more: Occupiers killed three people in Donetsk region, another 18 civilians wounded. PHOTOS