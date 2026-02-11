Four occupiers killed, six captured: paratroopers of 71st Airborne Brigade defeated assault group of Russian Federation near Korchakivka

An attempt by Russian assault troops to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the village of Korchakivka in the Sumy region ended in defeat. According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 71st Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces carried out a brilliant operation to neutralise the Russian assault group.

Thanks to the vigilance of intelligence and the coordinated actions of the paratroopers, the occupiers' "meat assault" turned into a systematic hunt.

Chronology of the enemy's defeat:

Advance: Ten Russian assault troops advanced in the direction of Korchakivka. The occupiers quickly dismounted in front of the Ukrainian positions, hoping for the element of surprise.

Hunt: Ukrainian paratroopers instantly opened fire and began assault and search operations. The systematic destruction of the "guests" lasted only a few hours.

Result: By 10 a.m., the battle was over. Four occupiers were immobilised forever (eliminated), and the remaining six invaders made the only correct decision - they surrendered.

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The captured occupiers not only saved their lives, but also became a source of valuable intelligence information for the Ukrainian command.

"Ten assault troops advanced in the direction of the village of Korchakivka. As quickly as they rushed towards our positions, our hunt and systematic destruction of the 'guests' began. As a result of the coordinated actions of the 71st separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces, four were immobilised forever, while the others were taken prisoner. The strike and search operations ended in complete failure for the occupiers," the unit commented.

See more: Occupiers killed three people in Donetsk region, another 18 civilians wounded. PHOTOS