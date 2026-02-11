FSB agent who set up video traps to direct strikes on Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence, the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, and investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations, an FSB agent who was detained in Zaporizhia in October 2023 was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details of the investigation

The investigation established that the perpetrator guided Russian missile and bomb attacks on the city and its surroundings. Among the main targets of the spotter were temporary bases of personnel and equipment of the Defense Forces involved in combat operations on the southern front.

To track potential "targets," the agent installed camouflaged video cameras along a local highway with remote access for Russian special services agents.

See more: Kindergarten damaged in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: children and preschool teachers unharmed. PHOTOS

Exposure

SSU officers caught the perpetrator red-handed when he arrived at the site of a recently installed "video trap" to find out why there was no online connection with the occupiers.

According to the case file, the enemy's task was carried out by a 51-year-old local draft dodger who was hiding from mobilization and working for the FSB. He came to the attention of the Russians when he posted comments on Telegram channels offering his help to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

After receiving such a "proposal," the administrator of one of the pro-Kremlin groups put the traitor in direct contact with an FSB officer.

During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee. Another webcam was also found on the agent, which he planned to install at a new surveillance location.

Based on materials provided by the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, the court found the agent guilty of treason committed under martial law. The court's verdict is now final.