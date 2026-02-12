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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,150 people (+770 per day), 11,662 tanks, 37,213 artillery systems, 24,025 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,250,150 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

  • personnel – approximately 1,250,150 (+770) individuals
  • tanks – 11,662 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,025 (+5) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,213 (+65) units.
  • MLRS – 1,641 (+3) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,299 (+1) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 132,153 (+1,442) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,270 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 78,141 (+172) units.
  • special equipment – 4,070 (+0) units.

Watch more: From drone drop of 42nd SMB, ruscist scattered across area. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 12 лютого

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Russian Army (11871) Armed Forces HQ (5175) liquidation (3060) elimination (7340)
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