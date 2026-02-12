Invaders shelled 37 settlements in Kherson region: 8 people were injured

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Daryivka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Novotiahynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Novoraysk, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Chervone, Novovorontsovka, Khrestchenivka, Lyubymivka, Milove, Dudchany, Nova Kamianka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Lvove, Olhivka, Monastyrske, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging six high-rise buildings and 14 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a gas station, a gas pipeline, trolleybuses, private garages, and cars.

Due to Russian aggression, 8 people were injured.

Watch more: Drones of "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed occupiers’ self-propelled gun in Lyman direction. VIDEO