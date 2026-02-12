Norway to fund purchase of French guided aerial bombs for Ukraine

Norway has announced funding for the purchase of a "large number" of French guided aerial bombs for Ukraine under a new bilateral agreement with France.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Radio Svoboda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Ukraine is going through its fourth winter since the invasion. The country is facing enormous military, civilian and humanitarian needs as a result of Russian attacks. The new agreement between Norway and France allows us to cooperate in providing the capabilities Ukraine needs," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Watch more: Russia is increasing its presence in Arctic and may threaten Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, - DW. VIDEO

Agreement to purchase "air-to-ground" weapons.

As a first step, Norway will contribute about 4.2 billion Norwegian kroner, and France will guarantee a loan of about 3 billion Norwegian kroner.

The agreement includes the purchase of a "large quantity of air-to-ground weapons" and capabilities that provide surveillance and analysis, the ministry said.



"Air-to-ground weapons are flexible glide bombs launched from fighter aircraft that Ukraine currently operates. Ukraine already has positive experience with these weapons. Now we are ensuring that Ukraine gets the weapons it has requested," Defense Minister Tore Sandvik noted.

Read more: Norway expects increase in Russian espionage amid support for Ukraine - Reuters

The exact type of weapon has not been disclosed. But AFP reports that the description matches the AASM Hammer bomb with an additional guidance and propulsion kit, made by France’s Safran and already widely used by Ukraine.