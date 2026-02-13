Five people were killed and 12 wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast, causing deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 13 February, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

Six houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz in the Shakhove community, and two each in Vilne and Toretsk.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Mykolaivka, and two houses were damaged in Raihorodok. In Sloviansk, 11 houses and a car were damaged. In Kramatorsk , Russians killed four people, including an 8-year-old boy, and wounded four more; a private house was destroyed and a gas pipeline was damaged in the city; three people were wounded in Malotaranivka. In Cherkaske, one person was killed and two wounded, and two private houses were destroyed. In Andriivka, two houses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, three people were wounded and four houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Sviato-Pokrovsk, Siversk community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours. 151 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the front line.









Read more: Three brothers killed, mother and grandmother injured: Russian forces strike Kramatorsk. PHOTOS