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News Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Three brothers and man killed, there are wounded: ruscists strike Kramatorsk

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Kramatorsk, killing three brothers. Two women were wounded.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At around 9:15 p.m., the Russians attacked a residential area of the city.

As a result of a direct hit on a private house, two 19-year-old young men and their 8-year-old brother were killed.

"In addition, the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and their 65-year-old grandmother were injured. The women were diagnosed with mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries with concussion, chest, spine and arm contusions, as well as concussion," the report said.

The victims were provided with qualified medical assistance. The type of weapon is being determined.

Update

Later, the city council reported another fatality.

"As a result of one of the shellings of the private sector, four people were killed - a boy born in 2017 and three men born in 2006, 2006 and 1962," they said.

See more: Inter journalists came under fire in Kramatorsk: correspondent wounded. PHOTO

Three brothers killed: details of the shelling of Kramatorsk
Three brothers killed: details of the shelling of Kramatorsk
Three brothers killed: details of the shelling of Kramatorsk
Three brothers killed: details of the shelling of Kramatorsk

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Kramatorsk (468) shoot out (17308) Donetsk region (5775) Kramatorskyy district (972)
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