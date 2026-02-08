Inter journalists came under fire in Kramatorsk: correspondent wounded

Inter journalists came under fire in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Details

It happened today, February 8, at 5 a.m. The Russians struck several high-rise buildings with several bombs. One of the aerial bombs exploded near the entrance where the Podrobytsi film crew lived.

The explosion destroyed civilian infrastructure. Correspondent Ihor Levinok suffered shrapnel wounds to his left arm. The film crew is alive!

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy launched an air strike on a residential area of Kramatorsk: one person was killed and others were wounded.