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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,254,450 people (+1,180 per day), 11,676 tanks, 37,319 artillery systems, 24,042 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,254,450 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 16 February 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,254,450 (+1,180) individuals
  • tanks – 11,676 (+4) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 24,042 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 37,319 (+26) units
  • MLRS – 1,648 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,301 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 135,459 (+601) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,286 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 78,654 (+169) units
  • special equipment – 4,071 (+0) units.

Watch more: Ptakhy Madiara drones destroyed crew of four Russian soldiers along with their vehicle, which got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 15 лютого

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Russian Army (11896) Armed Forces HQ (5185) liquidation (3063) elimination (7361)
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