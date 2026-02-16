At least 175 tankers belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" are transporting oil across Baltic Sea under false flags, - investigation

At least 175 uninsured vessels belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" are sailing under false flags in the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

This is stated in an investigation by Finnish broadcaster Yle, according to Censor.NET.

Ships sailing under false flags

A journalistic investigation has identified at least 175 such vessels. Most of them sailed in the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

Ships flying false flags have transported billions of euros worth of Russian oil. With the help of oil tankers from its "shadow fleet," Russia is circumventing sanctions and financing military operations against Ukraine.

Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, emphasized that the number of cases of uncertainty regarding the state flag had increased significantly during 2025. According to him, specific examples of such violations have already been recorded in the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland.

It is noted that in international waters, control over a vessel rests with the state under whose flag it is registered. However, due to falsified registration data, a number of tankers are effectively operating outside the jurisdiction of any country.

Read more: Russian tankers from "shadow fleet" use Singapore to circumvent sanctions, - media

Owners hide behind offshore companies

The Finnish authorities are particularly concerned about the environmental risks posed by accidents involving shadow vessels. In the event of an accident, it is difficult to hold those responsible accountable.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the real owners of shadow ships are often hidden behind offshore companies.

For over a year, the MOT department monitored the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet" and collected data on approximately 1,400 vessels that transported Russian oil.

A price cap has been set for Russian oil within the framework of Western sanctions policy. To circumvent the sanctions, oil is transferred from ship to ship on the high seas, making it difficult to determine its origin and allowing it to be sold at market prices.