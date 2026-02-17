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Aftermath of enemy strike in Sumy: six people injured. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 17 February, Russian troops once again attacked Sumy, with the central part of the city coming under fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
It is currently known that six civilians were wounded as a result of the shelling: two women aged 20 and 61, as well as four men aged 42, 45, 60 and 76. They are currently being examined by doctors, and their condition is not considered serious.
Damaged infrastructure
The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including administrative buildings, windows and facades of nearby houses, shops and cafes, as well as dozens of vehicles.
The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Aftermath of the attack
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