Based on evidence gathered by military counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service, five more traitors who fought against Ukraine were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

All the attackers were captured during fierce battles in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsk, Siversk, and Kursk areas.

Among those convicted is a 32-year-old resident of Donetsk, who first joined the Russian Federation's 112th Rifle Regiment and then a separate Russian assault unit called "Storm."

As a platoon commander, he commanded an enemy unit during the capture of Pervomaisky in the Pokrovsky direction. After that, the perpetrator was involved in mining the area around the temporarily occupied community.

He was later transferred to the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region, where he was captured near the village of New York as the sole survivor.

Another is from the city of Makiivka, who, as part of the Russian Federation's 91st Rifle Regiment, built fortifications for the Russians in the Volnovakha district and then fought against Ukrainian troops near the village of Zelenivka in the Novopavlivka direction.

Another is a 47-year-old resident of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, who left for the Moscow region, where he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense at the military registration and enlistment office in Odintsovo.

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After a short training course at the training grounds, the traitor was assigned as a rifleman in the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the aggressor country. As part of the enemy unit, he stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Sudzha in the Kursk direction.

The fourth perpetrator is a 28-year-old resident of Shcholkine in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the case file, he served in the anti-tank missile platoon of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, with which he fought in the Sudzha district.

The last one is a resident of Sorokine in the Luhansk region, who, as part of the Russian 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, fired artillery at Defense Forces units near Siversk in the Donetsk region.

Based on materials provided by the Security Service, the court found the perpetrators guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: