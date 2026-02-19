Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district: 6-year-old child injured

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out hundreds of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district and other communities in the region. A total of 448 strikes on 34 settlements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"A 6-year-old child was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region," the report said.

Strikes on the region per day

Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Veselianka, Tersianka, Serhiivka, Samiilivka, Zalyvne, Barvynivka, Orikhiv, Kopani, Zahirne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Dolynka, and Hirke.

218 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked: Kushuhum, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Four MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, Luhivske, and Verkhnia Tersa.

206 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 40 settlements hit by Russian strikes, one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTO