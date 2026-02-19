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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district: 6-year-old child injured

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out hundreds of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district and other communities in the region. A total of 448 strikes on 34 settlements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"A 6-year-old child was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region," the report said.

Strikes on the region per day

  • Russian troops carried out 20 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Veselianka, Tersianka, Serhiivka, Samiilivka, Zalyvne, Barvynivka, Orikhiv, Kopani, Zahirne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Dolynka, and Hirke.
  • 218 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked: Kushuhum, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.
  • Four MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, Luhivske, and Verkhnia Tersa.
  • 206 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 40 settlements hit by Russian strikes, one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTO

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