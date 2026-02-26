Over 90,000 Ukrainians considered missing, - commissioner

More than 90,000 Ukrainian citizens currently have the status of missing under special circumstances.

According to Censor.NET, citing UP, this was reported by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

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What is known?

"Based on the results of the review of the request, we would like to inform you that as of February 23, 2026, information on more than 90,000 people (both military personnel and civilians, including children) who are still being searched for has been entered into the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances (hereinafter referred to as the Register)," the response states.

According to Dobroserdov, among those missing under special circumstances, the majority are military personnel from the security and defense sector, which includes the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the intelligence agencies of Ukraine.

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