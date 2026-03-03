Ukraine and Finland step up defense cooperation: mutual state assurance mechanism to be introduced in defense sector

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is entering the final stage of negotiations with Finland on mutual state quality assurance (SQA) of defense products.

The Ministry of Defense said this, Censor.NET reports.

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"This will be the eighth such agreement with NATO countries, enabling Ukrainian arms manufacturers to integrate more quickly into the European market and allowing the state to monitor the quality of foreign procurements in line with Alliance standards," the statement says.

Memorandum with Finland

Ukraine and Finland have completed the preparatory procedures for signing a memorandum of understanding on mutual state quality assurance of defense goods, works and services. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has granted the relevant authorization to hold negotiations and sign the document.

Ukraine has already concluded seven such memorandums — with Sweden, the Czech Republic, France, Turkey, Germany, Norway and Poland. Preparations are underway for similar agreements with the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

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Substance of the memorandum

The memorandum with Finland will define mechanisms of interaction between the defense ministries of the two countries in the area of quality control and quality assurance of defense products during the execution of foreign economic contracts. This will simplify cooperation procedures between manufacturers, speed up deliveries, and increase confidence in the products of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

Under the existing arrangements, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense carries out mutual state quality assurance of products under foreign economic contracts with both Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers. This ensures unified approaches to quality control and increases the efficiency of international defense procurement and cooperation.

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"The implementation of these agreements will enhance the standing of domestic manufacturers and international partners’ confidence in defense products made in Ukraine," said Colonel Yevhen Krasnikov, head of the Main Directorate for State Quality Assurance.