24 hours in Zaporizhzhia region: 552 strikes in 32 settlements, more than 8,800 subscribers without power

Over the past day, the occupiers have launched 552 strikes on 32 settlements. Homes and infrastructure have been damaged, and more than 8,800 subscribers in the Zaporizhzhia district have been left without electricity. There are no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

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Air strikes and UAV attacks

Russian forces carried out 19 airstrikes on Liubymivka, Tavriiske, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Horko, Rivne, Svitla Dolyna, Shevchenkivske, Tsvitkove, Kopan, Charivne, and Verkhnia Tersia.

306 UAVs of various modifications attacked Novomykolaivka, Balabine, Novooleksandrivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Myrne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Zelenyi Hai.

Artillery and MLRS shelling

Three rocket attacks were recorded in Zaliznychne and Myrne.

224 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Consequences of attacks: damage and power outages

There were 30 reports of damage to homes and infrastructure.

More than 8,800 subscribers are without power as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows," Fedorov said.