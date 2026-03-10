Ukraine ranks among top 10 armies in world in terms of size - 2026 Military Balance rating

From top-level generals to soldiers on the front lines, human resources remain one of the main factors determining the ability of a state's armed forces to influence the geopolitical situation.

Business Insider analyzed the International Institute for Strategic Studies' "2026 Military Balance" report and compiled a ranking of the world's armies by size. The authors of the article also cited defense budgets based on data for 2025, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

China tops the ranking. The National Liberation Army has 2.035 million personnel. At the same time, the country's defense budget amounts to $251.3 billion.

Ukraine ranks sixth on the list. The Armed Forces are estimated to number 677,000 personnel. The defense budget is $44.4 billion.

Russia ranks fifth with 1,264,000 military personnel. The occupiers' defense budget is $161.2 billion.

The largest armies in the world

China

India

The United States

North Korea

Russia

Ukraine

Pakistan

Iran

Ethiopia

South Korea

"There's also the role of technologies in global warfare, the size and sophistication of air forces and naval fleets, amphibious capabilities to land assault forces, command and control systems, or nuclear forces, which all shape military power. Larger and more advanced forces require higher state expenditures," the author adds.