Russia has been attacking oil transport infrastructure in southern Ukraine for two days: pumping station damaged, — Naftogaz

For two days in a row, Russian troops have been attacking the oil transportation infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group in southern Ukraine with drones.

This was reported by the company, according to Censor.NET.

There is damage and destruction

As noted, the shelling caused damage and destruction to one of the pumping stations.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement said.

Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, noted that this is far from the first attack on various parts of the company's infrastructure.

"Why did the Russians deliberately attack with drones and destroy the Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in Brody? Sooner or later, we will find out the truth. But the reason for the deliberate attacks on pumping stations in southern Ukraine is obvious—to prevent alternative supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe," he stressed.

More than 30 attacks this year

Naftogaz reported that since the beginning of this year, Russia has carried out more than 30 attacks on the company's infrastructure facilities.

Units of the State Emergency Service, together with specialists from Naftogaz, are working on site to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.