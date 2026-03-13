Defence procurement resulting in losses of 9.5 million hryvnias: official from RMA and his accomplices to stand trial, – Office of the Prosecutor General. PHOTO

Prosecutors from the Poltava Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence Affairs in the Central Region have filed an indictment with the court against an official from the regional military administration and four company directors on charges of misappropriating funds allocated for defence purposes.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

It has been established that in 2023, the director of one of the departments of the Regional Military Administration organised a scheme to embezzle budget funds during the procurement of defence-related goods at inflated prices. He enlisted the heads of four commercial enterprises to carry out the scheme.



The participants prepared commercial proposals with inflated prices, on the basis of which the department concluded supply contracts. These were purchases funded by the regional budget to enhance the region’s defence capabilities.

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A scheme resulting in losses

The prosecutor’s office reports that the funds were transferred to the accounts of controlled companies, and the official received a percentage of each purchase in the form of a so-called "kickback".

Between June and November 2023, 10 contracts were signed for the supply of quadcopters, thermal imaging binoculars, radio stations and other military equipment. The losses to the state amount to approximately 9.5 million UAH.

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Compensation for losses

It is noted that the official’s actions have been classified under Part 4 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and those of the company directors under Part 5 of Article 27 and Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



A civil claim for compensation for damages caused to the state has been filed as part of the proceedings.