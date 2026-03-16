Invaders have announced arrest o resident of occupied Feodosia for allegedly passing information to Ukrainian intelligence

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian security forces announced the arrest of a resident of Feodosia who is accused of allegedly passing on information about Russian military facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne Crimea," citing Russian media outlets that quote Russia's FSB.

Details

According to a statement by occupation forces, the 45-year-old resident of Feodosia who was detained allegedly passed information to Ukraine about Russian military facilities on the peninsula.

The FSB claims that the man allegedly sent photos via the Telegram messaging app containing information about military equipment used to patrol airspace and provide cover for fuel and energy infrastructure facilities.

The occupying forces also claim that the information provided could allegedly have been used to adjust artillery and missile strikes on Russian military positions.

A criminal case has been opened against the man under the charge of "treason." According to Russian media reports, he is currently being held in custody.

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