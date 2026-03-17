Trump on life under shelling: I don’t understand how people live in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is amazed at how people manage to live in Ukraine despite the war and constant shelling.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Trump made this remark during a press conference at the White House.

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When asked about Israel’s military operation in Lebanon, Trump spoke about a recent meeting with an influential Lebanese figure.

According to him, he asked whether the man actually lived in Lebanon and whether his parents were still there. In response, he was told that the family lived in the country and had eventually grown accustomed to the constant shelling.

Speaking about the difficulties that the "Hezbollah" movement creates for Lebanon, Trump unexpectedly shifted the conversation to Ukraine.

"People live in Ukraine. I know you’ll think they couldn’t possibly live in Ukraine, but they do. I don’t know how they manage it, but they live in Ukraine," he noted, before returning to the previous topic: "They live in Lebanon. 'Hezbollah' is a big problem, and they’ll be eliminated soon."

What preceded it?

The day before, Trump stated that Washington was not obliged to provide military aid to Ukraine because it is located "thousands of kilometers away."

Read more: U.S. is not obliged to help Ukraine, Trump says