268 combat engagements on front since start of day, enemy launches 70 attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 268 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the start of the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,036 kamikaze drones and launched 2,863 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

Three clashes took place today in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with the enemy carrying out 102 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 12 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,280,860 personnel (+930 in the past 24 hours), 11,783 tanks, 38,477 artillery systems, and 24,218 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 12 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyman and Pishchane, and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Bochkove. Six engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, and Novoplatonivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six occupier attacks toward Lyman and near Kolodiazi and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to advance near Platonivka, Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defence Forces stopped two enemy assault actions near Minkivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 44 assaults today on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka and Novopavlivka.

Read more: AFU have struck occupiers’ "TOR-M2U" air defense systems and "Bastion" coastal defense systems, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 70 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia and Dachne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 197 occupiers were killed in this direction today and 70 were wounded. A tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a communications antenna and one piece of special equipment were destroyed. Two armoured fighting vehicles and nine motor vehicles were damaged. A total of 191 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced three times near Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai and Krasnohirske. Orestopil, Prosiana and Mechetne came under enemy airstrikes.

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Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 31 attacks took place near Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Zelene and Dobropillia. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske and Zelena Dibrova. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Stepove. The settlements of Veselianka and Orikhiv came under airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked toward Bilogrudyi Island but achieved no success.

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far. Let us beat the enemy and bring our Victory closer. Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff said.