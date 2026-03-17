AFU have struck occupiers’ "TOR-M2U" air defense systems and "Bastion" coastal defense systems, - General Staff

On March 16 and during the night of March 17, the Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, the "TOR-M2U" anti-aircraft missile system in the Klintsy area (Bryansk Oblast, the Russian Federation), as well as the concentration area of the missile division of the 15th Separate Coastal Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet (equipped with the "Bastion" coastal missile system) near Verkhnokurhanne (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

A Russian communications hub in the Manhush area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) was also struck.

Read more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Krai and Novgorod Oblast: aircraft factory and oil refinery were likely hit. VIDEO+PHOTO

"Among the enemy's military logistics facilities, a fuel and lubricants depot in Melitopol was struck, as well as ammunition depots in the Stepne and Terpinnia areas (temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast). A UAV training center in the Henicheska Hirka area (temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast) was also struck," the statement said.

Defense forces struck UAV command posts in the Huliaipole and Obratne areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as areas where enemy personnel were concentrated near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are currently being assessed.

Watch more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Region: fire at oil depot. VIDEO