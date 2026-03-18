Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 3 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Bilozerka, Beryslav, Kucherske, Novoraysk, Nova Kamianka, Ukrainka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Urozhayne, Khrestivka, Rakivka, Milove, Darivka, Zolota Balka, Blahovishchenske, Vesele, Dniprovske, Ingulets, Kizomys, Kozatske, Mykilsk, Naddniprianske, Nezlamne, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Burgunka, Novotyahynka, Olhivka, Tyahynka, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and 10 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, outbuildings, a store, a museum building, a private garage, and vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people were injured.

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