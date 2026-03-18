2 772 2
Drone operators of Unmanned Systems Forces’ Reid unit hit enemy Zhitel electronic warfare system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders from the 413th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, "Reid," detected and successfully struck a Russian R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system.
According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie and aerial reconnaissance mission, the target was detected in time, after which drone operators delivered a precise strike on the system’s antenna.
It is noted that the strike did not lead to the complete destruction of the equipment, but it effectively put it out of action and will force the enemy to send the system for lengthy repairs.
The target was struck near the village of Balochky in the Zaporizhzhia region, approximately 30 kilometres from the front line.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password