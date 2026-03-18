Drone operators of Unmanned Systems Forces’ Reid unit hit enemy Zhitel electronic warfare system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 413th Separate Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, "Reid," detected and successfully struck a Russian R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system.

According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie and aerial reconnaissance mission, the target was detected in time, after which drone operators delivered a precise strike on the system’s antenna.

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It is noted that the strike did not lead to the complete destruction of the equipment, but it effectively put it out of action and will force the enemy to send the system for lengthy repairs.

The target was struck near the village of Balochky in the Zaporizhzhia region, approximately 30 kilometres from the front line.

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