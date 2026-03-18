Base of "Rubicon" unit in Donetsk and enemy depots in Vilne have been struck, – SOF. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces carried out a series of 'Middle Strike' strikes against enemy targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast on the night of 18 March.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces' press centre.
What was hit?
As noted, in Donetsk, SOF long-range drones struck the base of the classified Russian unmanned technology centre "Rubicon" and the command post for this unit. The coordination centre for the enemy’s unmanned systems units was also struck in the occupied city.
In the occupied village of Vilne, ammunition depots, equipment and vehicles, as well as a site for the storage and distribution of ammunition, were struck.
"Special Operations Forces units are carrying out Middle Strike strikes against enemy targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Underground members of the Resistance Movement contributed to the success of this series of strikes," the statement reads.
The SOF continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine.
What preceded it?
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