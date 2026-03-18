Base of "Rubicon" unit in Donetsk and enemy depots in Vilne have been struck, – SOF. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces carried out a series of 'Middle Strike' strikes against enemy targets in occupied Donetsk Oblast on the night of 18 March.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces' press centre.

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What was hit?

As noted, in Donetsk, SOF long-range drones struck the base of the classified Russian unmanned technology centre "Rubicon" and the command post for this unit. The coordination centre for the enemy’s unmanned systems units was also struck in the occupied city.

Watch more: SOF fighters eliminate occupier in close combat near Pokrovsk: "Who are you?", - "We are AFU!". VIDEO

In the occupied village of Vilne, ammunition depots, equipment and vehicles, as well as a site for the storage and distribution of ammunition, were struck.

"Special Operations Forces units are carrying out Middle Strike strikes against enemy targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Underground members of the Resistance Movement contributed to the success of this series of strikes," the statement reads.

The SOF continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine.

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the SOF struck a military transport depot, equipment repair bases and a Russian logistics centre in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia.

A radar station in Sevastopol and an arsenal in the Donetsk region were also recently struck.

Watch more: SOF fighters, posing as Russians, captured four occupiers without firing a shot. VIDEO