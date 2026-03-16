SOF have struck motor transport depot, equipment repair bases and Russian logistics centre in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Over the course of three days, units of the Middle-strike Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy military targets in the occupied territories of Crimea and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

Strikes in Crimea

As noted, a military transport vehicle depot at the ‘Chersonesos’ airfield, as well as a generator and the switching stations of enemy electronic warfare and electronic intelligence units in occupied Sevastopol, were successfully struck.

Strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy base for the repair of damaged armoured vehicles in Yakymivka was struck; in Andriivka, a maintenance base and a warehouse for logistical supplies, weapons and military equipment were hit; and in Berestove, strikes were carried out against the enemy’s logistics centre.

Read more: Enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and launcher of S-400 "Triumph" air defense system were hit, - General Staff

Medium-range strikes by the Special Operations Forces

Middle-strike are carried out deep into enemy-occupied Ukrainian territory, up to several hundred kilometres.

This series of strikes by the SOF’s Middle-Strike units was facilitated by the Resistance Movement, whose underground operatives monitor enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Strikes on enemy airfields, arsenals, electronic warfare (EW) and radio-electronic reconnaissance (RER) assets undermine the enemy’s capabilities. The Special Operations Forces continue asymmetric operations to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine.

Watch more: SOF fighters eliminate occupier in close combat near Pokrovsk: "Who are you?", - "We are AFU!". VIDEO