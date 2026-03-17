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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Drone operators
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Soldiers from "Aquila" unit destroyed FPV positions and 11 enemy shelters in Kursk direcion. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance by the "Aquila" border unit of the "Steel Border" brigade has identified launch sites for Russian FPV drones, as well as enemy field depots and shelters.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy equipment and hideouts were destroyed during patrols of the area in the Kursk direction.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Among the targets hit were:

  • two FPV drone launch sites;

  • 7 field depots;

  • 5 antennas;

  • 11 occupiers’ shelters.

Footage has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards from DESTRUCTION TEAM destroy enemy EW and reconnaissance systems. VIDEO

Watch more: Russian exposes his backside to Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12590) State Border Patrol (1626) border guard (368) elimination (8085) drones (5371)
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