1 488 1
Border guards from DESTRUCTION TEAM destroy enemy EW and reconnaissance systems. VIDEO
Border guard aerial reconnaissance operators from the DESTRUCTION TEAM unit destroyed enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi direction while patrolling their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the targets destroyed also included shelters, antennas, electronic reconnaissance equipment, and Russian Northern Slobozhanskyi
As a result of the combat operation, Ukrainian drone operators destroyed all identified targets and thwarted the enemy’s attempts to conduct reconnaissance of the Defence Forces’ positions.
Footage has been published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password