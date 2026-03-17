Fighters of 1129th Regiment destroy rare Russian Granat-4 drone with anti-aircraft drone. VIDEO

Operators of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (AAMR) successfully destroyed a fairly rare Russian Granat-4 drone. As Censor.NET reports, the enemy target was hit with an anti-aircraft drone.

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"The work of true professionals. Operators of the 1129th AAMR brought down a fairly rare Granat-4 with a flight range of over 100 kilometers," the caption to the video says.

Watch more: Two interceptor drones circle around Russian "Molniya" UAV, waiting for right moment to attack. VIDEO

The "Granat-4" is a sophisticated reconnaissance aircraft capable of conducting surveillance at a considerable distance from the front line. The precise strike by the Ukrainian interceptor drone made it possible to destroy the occupiers’ expensive equipment.

Watch more: SIGNUM unit destroyed 20 Russian drones in one day. VIDEO