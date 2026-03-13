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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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SIGNUM unit destroyed 20 Russian drones in one day. VIDEO

The SIGNUM aerial reconnaissance and counter-UAV unit continues to effectively destroy the Russian army’s eyes in the sky. As reported by Censor.NET, over the past 24 hours, the unit’s soldiers brought down 20 enemy drones that had been attempting to conduct reconnaissance over the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

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SIGNUM unit’s tally

  • Orlan — 7 units;
  • ZALA — 4 units;
  • KVO (Knyaz Veshchy Oleg) — 4 units;
  • Supercam — 4 units;
  • Molniya-2 — 1 unit.

Watch footage of SIGNUM targeting Russian drones.

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Russian Army (12037) Anti-aircraft warfare (2188) elimination (7478) drones (4786)
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