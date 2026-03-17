Two interceptor drones circle around Russian "Molniya" UAV, waiting for right moment to attack. VIDEO
A unique video, filmed from the ground, has been published online, capturing the moment when Ukrainian interceptor drones hunted down a Russian "Molniya" aircraft type drone.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows two Ukrainian drones circling the enemy UAV, waiting for the right moment to attack. After manoeuvring, one of the interceptors hit the Russian drone with precision, resulting in the enemy target being destroyed in mid-air.
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