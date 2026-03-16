Russia launched 211 drones at Ukraine: Air Defense forces shot down 194 UAVs, - Air Force (updated)

On the night of March 16, Russia launched 211 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 194 UAVs, with strikes recorded at 10 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

"The notable feature is an unusual morning attack by the enemy, involving the use of various types of strike drones in the direction of the Kyiv region. The main targets of the attack are the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions," the Air Force stated.

Read more: Debris from Russian UAV fell near Independence Monument in Kyiv. VIDEO

Results of air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 194 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 11 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules, " the Air Force urged.

See more: Ruscists launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: kindergarten and high-rise buildings in Chornomorsk damaged. PHOTOS