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Debris from Russian UAV fell near Independence Monument in Kyiv. VIDEO

Debris from a downed Russian drone fell this morning near the Independence Monument in Kyiv.

The video was published by Novyny.Live, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

No damage to the monument has been reported.

Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square
Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square
Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square
Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square
Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square
Debris from a Russian UAV fell on Independence Square

What happened beforehand?

  • On the morning of 16 March, an air raid alert was issued. Explosions were heard in Kyiv. It is known that UAV debris fell in three districts of the capital.

See more: Ruscists launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: kindergarten and high-rise buildings in Chornomorsk damaged. PHOTOS

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