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Debris from Russian UAV fell near Independence Monument in Kyiv. VIDEO
Debris from a downed Russian drone fell this morning near the Independence Monument in Kyiv.
The video was published by Novyny.Live, reports Censor.NET.
Details
No damage to the monument has been reported.
What happened beforehand?
- On the morning of 16 March, an air raid alert was issued. Explosions were heard in Kyiv. It is known that UAV debris fell in three districts of the capital.
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