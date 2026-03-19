Consequences of attack on Odesa: damaged buildings and infrastructure in three districts. PHOTOS

In the Primorsky, Kyivsky, and Khadzhibey districts of Odesa, damage to residential buildings has been reported following a Russian attack on the evening of 18 March. There are casualties, and emergency services and relief centres are currently operating.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhii Lysak.

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Primorsky district

Damage to 12 residential buildings has been reported. Two injured people have been taken to the hospital. Utility services are clearing the surrounding areas and boarding up window openings.

An emergency response centre is operating on site, where residents have already received over 20 consultations on next steps and applying for assistance.

Kyiv District

A 22-storey residential block and a university hall of residence have been damaged – a total of around 180 windows have been shattered.

Over 40 utility workers and specialist equipment have been deployed to deal with the aftermath. Work is ongoing to seal the windows with plastic sheeting and OSB boards. One casualty has been treated at the scene.

Khadzhibey District

Partial destruction of a two-storey residential building. Utility workers have already cleared the area around the building and sealed the damaged windows.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa: high-rise building damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Consequences of the attack











