Day in Donetsk region: two people were injured as result of enemy shelling, and houses were also damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been carrying out strikes on settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 19 March, reports Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

One person was killed in Lyman. In Mykolaivka, a farm building was destroyed and six private homes were damaged; one person was killed in Rayhorodok; in Orekhuvatka, three private homes were damaged. A car was damaged in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 13 times. 116 people, including 31 children, were evacuated from the front line.









See also: Occupiers shelled 33 settlements in the Kherson region: 2 people wounded