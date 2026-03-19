Saudi Arabia expects military response to Iran after missile attacks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, stated that Iran might launch a military response following the missile attacks and the escalation of tensions in the region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, Farhan made this statement following a meeting with foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries regarding Iranian attacks in the region.

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Statement by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

"We reserve the right to take military action if deemed necessary, and when the time comes, the Kingdom’s leadership will make the necessary decision. We will not shy away from defending our country and our economic resources. The message to Iran today was very clear. I cannot consider the shelling of Riyadh, at a time when a number of diplomats are meeting there, to be a coincidence," he noted

According to the minister, Iran "does not believe in negotiations with its neighbors."

See also: Saudi Arabia has resumed operations at its largest oil refinery following attacks by Iranian drones, according to Bloomberg

"He is trying to put pressure on his neighbors. And I can say with certainty that it won't work," he said.

"Saudi Arabia will not bow to pressure," added bin Farhan, noting that such pressure "will backfire."

What happened before?

On March 18, Iran launched a ballistic missile strike on several targets in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.