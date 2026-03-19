AFU struck ammunition depots, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and ruscists’ troop concentrations in TOT, - General Staff

On the night of March 19, Ukrainian defense forces carried out strikes against military targets and Russian invaders in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck ammunition depots in Donetsk and Yalta (temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast) and the settlement of Kalanchak (temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast). In addition, a logistics depot in the Vesele area of Donetsk Oblast was hit.

A fuel and lubricants depot in the Novotroitske area (temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast) has been struck.

Areas where enemy forces are concentrated near Yalta (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and the settlement of Ovrazhky (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) have also been attacked.

The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.

Read more: Lyman direction remains enemy’s key target, - Trehubov