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Zhevaho served with notice of suspicion in France over misappropriation of more than UAH 500 million. PHOTOS

Zhevaho served with suspicion notice in France

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has reported that former MP and beneficiary of Finance and Credit Bank, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, was served with a notice of suspicion in France.

According to Censor.NET, the notice of suspicion was served in Paris in execution of a request for international legal assistance, with the participation of Ukrainian prosecutors and State Bureau of Investigation officers.

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Case circumstances

As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on Facebook, the former MP is suspected of creating and leading a criminal organisation, misappropriation of property on an especially large scale, and laundering proceeds obtained through crime.

According to the investigation, Zhevaho effectively controlled more than 96% of the bank’s authorised capital and organised a hierarchical group of top managers to systematically siphon off funds through affiliated companies and foreign financial institutions.

The scheme involved fictitious loan and guarantee obligations, as well as laundering funds abroad. In practice, the bank’s financial resources, including depositors’ funds and refinancing provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, were used in the beneficiary’s private interests. The total amount of established losses exceeds UAH 519 million.

Zhevaho served with suspicion notice in France

Zhevaho served with suspicion notice in France

Read more: HACCU arrests Zhevaho, owner of Finance and Credit Group, in absentia in bribery case against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kniazev

Reaction and further steps

The Prosecutor General stressed the effective cooperation between Ukrainian and French law enforcement agencies, which made it possible to serve the notice of suspicion abroad.

"Liability arises regardless of a person’s status, influence, or country of residence," Kravchenko said.

While being served with the notice of suspicion, Zhevaho said it was unfounded and politically motivated. The investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Zhevaho was put under extradition arrest in France - SBI

Author: 

Zhevaho Kostiantyn (11) Ruslan Kravchenko (82) PG Office (926)
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