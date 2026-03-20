Over past 24 hours in Kherson region: Russia attacked with drones and artillery, man died in Shyroka Balka

Over the past 24 hours, on March 19, Russian invaders struck settlements in the Kherson region. Five people were wounded, and a local resident was killed in Shyroka Balka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

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"Yesterday, in Shyroka Balka in the Stanislav district, Russians killed a local resident.

"Early on the morning of March 19, the occupiers attacked a 66-year-old man with an FPV drone. He sustained injuries that were fatal," the statement said.

Attacks on populated areas

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging seven high-rise buildings and 16 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed administrative buildings, a minibus, and private vehicles.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has shelled:

Kherson District – Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Pryozerné, Novodmytrivka, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Honcharne, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka & and the city of Kherson;

Beryslav District – Beryslav, Novokayri, Novoraysk, Novooleksandrivka, Kucherske, Sukhanove, Bruskyne, Urozhayne, Chervone, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Milove, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske.

"Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.