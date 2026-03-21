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Ukrainian Navy FPV drone sank occupiers’ boat near Tendra Spit. VIDEO
Spectacular footage has been released online showing Ukrainian defenders in action near the Tendra Spit off the coast of the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, operators from the Ukrainian Navy used an FPV drone to locate and strike a boat carrying Russian occupiers.
Ukrainian soldiers guided the drone onto the perfect strike trajectory – the enemy did not have time to leave the water area, and the vessel entered open water.
As a result of a second precision strike, the boat was destroyed and sank along with the enemy personnel.
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