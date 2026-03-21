ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11503 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces fightings in Kherson region Drone operators
8 451 12

Ukrainian Navy FPV drone sank occupiers’ boat near Tendra Spit. VIDEO

Spectacular footage has been released online showing Ukrainian defenders in action near the Tendra Spit off the coast of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, operators from the Ukrainian Navy used an FPV drone to locate and strike a boat carrying Russian occupiers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukrainian soldiers guided the drone onto the perfect strike trajectory – the enemy did not have time to leave the water area, and the vessel entered open water.

As a result of a second precision strike, the boat was destroyed and sank along with the enemy personnel.

Read more: Russian "war correspondent" Romanov says all surrounded occupiers in Kupiansk killed

See also: The moment a Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12071) Navy (394) elimination (7511) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3662) drones (4826) Kherson region (2726) motor boat (8)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 