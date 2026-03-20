Russian "war correspondent" Romanov says all surrounded occupiers in Kupiansk killed

All surrounded Russian troops abandoned by their own command have been eliminated in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Russian propagandist Vladimir Romanov, whose post was highlighted by journalist Denys Kazanskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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Surrounded occupiers killed

"Russian war correspondent Romanov reports that all Russian soldiers who were surrounded in Kupiansk and were hiding in the ruins of a hospital have been killed. The Russian command did not come to their aid. They reported that Kupiansk had been captured, and that was it," Kazanskyi wrote.

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Background

Earlier reports said that around two dozen Russian troops had remained in a de facto encirclement in Kupiansk for nearly three months. Their supply was only possible by air.

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