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News UAV attack on Kharkiv region Drone attack on the Kharkiv region
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Kharkiv region under attack: Russian drone hits ambulance crew

Russian drone attacks ambulance crew in Kharkiv region

Russian troops carried out a deliberate strike on a civilian emergency medical team in the village of Hrushivka, Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine, the enemy used a strike drone to attack an ambulance vehicle.

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According to law enforcement officers, the drone exploded near the service vehicle. As a result of the explosion, a 57-year-old female paramedic and a 31-year-old driver suffered blast injuries. The ambulance itself was also damaged, with its side windows and rear lights shattered.

See more: Russian FPV drones hit vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast: two volunteers killed, three wounded including medics. PHOTOS

Russian drone attacks ambulance crew in Kharkiv region

War crime documented

The National Police of Ukraine documented another war crime committed by Russian troops. A criminal proceeding has been opened over the attack under the article that provides punishment for violations of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are carrying out all necessary investigative actions to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

Russian drone attacks ambulance crew in Kharkiv region

Read more: Two people killed and one injured in drone strike in Sumy region

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drone (2757) attack (839) Kupiansk district (528) Hrushivka (7)
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